Thornwell will start at small forward Thursday against Jazz, Elliott Teaford of the Southern California News Group reports.

With Danilo Gallinari (hand) still out, the rookie Thornwell will make his 16th start of the season. As a starter, he has averaged 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in just over 26 minutes per contest. Look for C.J. Williams and Wesley Johnson to also see an uptick in minutes off the bench.