Thornwell will start Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

Thornwell started Friday's game against the Clippers, logging 14 points, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 37 minutes. However, he then was delegated to a bench role Saturday and logged just 14 minutes. The Clippers will once again switch up the starting five Tuesday, with Thornwell re-entering the starting five, while pushing Wesley Johnson to the bench. While it seems unrealistic to expect Thornwell to see 37 minutes like he did in his last start, he should still have an elevated role, which should mean a temporary uptick in his overall value.