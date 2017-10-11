Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Suffers sprained shoulder Tuesday
Thornwell suffered a sprained right shoulder during Tuesday's scrimmage, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The exact severity is still unclear, but he could certainly miss one, or both, of the the Clippers final two preseason games. Thornwell is expected to serve as a deep reserve this season, so while the injury is a tough blow for him, it shouldn't have an impact in fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...