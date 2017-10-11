Play

Thornwell suffered a sprained right shoulder during Tuesday's scrimmage, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The exact severity is still unclear, but he could certainly miss one, or both, of the the Clippers final two preseason games. Thornwell is expected to serve as a deep reserve this season, so while the injury is a tough blow for him, it shouldn't have an impact in fantasy leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball