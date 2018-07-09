Thornwell poured in 22 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and added six rebounds, four assists and one block across 26 minutes during the Clippers' 88-78 win over the Kings in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Sunday.

Thornwell has come out of the chute hot in Vegas, pacing the Clippers in scoring in each of his first two games on his way to an average of 20.0 points on 48.0 percent shooting. The 2017 second-round pick saw action in 73 games overall in his rookie campaign, closing it out with a pair of double-digit scoring efforts. He'll look to gain valuable experience during his remaining time in the desert in anticipation of a potentially larger role during his second season.