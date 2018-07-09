Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Team-high scoring total Sunday
Thornwell poured in 22 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and added six rebounds, four assists and one block across 26 minutes during the Clippers' 88-78 win over the Kings in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Sunday.
Thornwell has come out of the chute hot in Vegas, pacing the Clippers in scoring in each of his first two games on his way to an average of 20.0 points on 48.0 percent shooting. The 2017 second-round pick saw action in 73 games overall in his rookie campaign, closing it out with a pair of double-digit scoring efforts. He'll look to gain valuable experience during his remaining time in the desert in anticipation of a potentially larger role during his second season.
More News
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Scores 18 points Friday•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Enjoys career night in Monday's loss•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Starting Thursday•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Invisible off the bench•
-
Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Headed back to bench role•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...