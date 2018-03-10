Thornwell tallied 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Friday's 116-102 win over the Cavaliers.

Thornwell drew the start at two-guard in a backcourt shake-up by head coach Doc Rivers and did well with his opportunity, generating his first double-digit point total since Nov. 17, which ironically came against this same Cavs squad. Despite the unexpected surge in offense Friday, the 23-year-old isn't the most efficient scorer by a long shot, and there's no guarantee that he'll stick in the first unit. Therefore, fantasy owners are advised to wait and see how Rivers opts to deploy his personnel over the next several games before jumping to any conclusions about Thornwell's longer-term viability.