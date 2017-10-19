Thornwell (shoulder) will play in the Clippers' opener Thursday against the Lakers, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Thornwell has been battling a sprained shoulder recently, but he's good to go for Thursday's season opener. While the rookie is active, he isn't expected to see significant run behind guys like Austin Rivers, Lou Williams and Wesley Johnson.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories