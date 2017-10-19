Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell: Will play in opener
Thornwell (shoulder) will play in the Clippers' opener Thursday against the Lakers, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Thornwell has been battling a sprained shoulder recently, but he's good to go for Thursday's season opener. While the rookie is active, he isn't expected to see significant run behind guys like Austin Rivers, Lou Williams and Wesley Johnson.
More News
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....