Thornwell will draw the the start at point guard for Friday's tilt against the Thunder, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Thornwell will replace Patrick Beverely (knee) at point guard. The rookie will likely see a relatively healthy boost from the 11.1 minutes per game he is averaging, which makes him an interesting DFS punt play. However, he will face a tough matchup against the Thunder.

