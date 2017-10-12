Play

Thornwell (shoulder) will miss Thursday's preseason matchup against the Kings, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reports.

Thornwell sprained his right shoulder in a scrimmage Tuesday. The 22-year-old rookie currently sits last on their shooting guard depth chart and is expected to play reserve minutes during the regular season if healthy.

