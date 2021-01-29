Mann posted 12 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 27 minutes during Thursday's 109-105 win over the Heat.

Mann has started two consecutive games with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols and Patrick Beverley out due to a knee injury. He's playing well in his extended run, and he's totaled 22 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block. As long as the aforementioned trio remains sidelined, Mann should have fantasy relevance, at least in DFS.