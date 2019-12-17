Clippers' Terance Mann: Assigned to G League
Mann was assigned to Agua Caliente on Tuesday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Mann had started the last two contests for the Clippers, averaging 2.5 points and 2.5 assists in 17.0 minutes. That makes his demotion somewhat surprising, though he might have been on the outs for a rotation spot Tuesday against the Suns with Kawhi Leonard (rest) set to return from a one-game breather and fellow guards Patrick Beverley (concussion) and Lou Williams (calf) also potentially in line to play.
