Mann will come off the bench for Monday's contest against the Hornets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

With Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and Paul George (hamstring) returning to the Clippers' starting lineup, Mann will move back to his reserve role on Monday. The Florida State product has averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals across 27.6 minutes in his 12 appearances off the bench this season.