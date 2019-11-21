Clippers' Terance Mann: Back to bench Wednesday
Mann will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against Boston, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Kawhi Leonard will take Mann's place amongst the starters. The rookie, who'd played admirably in Leonard's place, is averaging just 0.9 points and 0.7 rebounds in 2.4 minutes through seven non-starts.
