Mann will come off the bench Saturday against the Nuggets, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
With Kawhi Leonard (foot) back in the starting five, Mann will return to the bench. In 21 bench appearances since the start of March, Mann has averaged 8.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 22.4 minutes.
