Mann was assigned to the G League on Friday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Mann combined to play 16 minutes in the last two games with the parent club, but it was his first NBA action in exactly a month. The 23-year-old is averaging 2.0 points, 1.0 rebound and 1.1 assists over 8.5 minutes in 26 NBA appearances this season.

