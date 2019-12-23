Play

Mann was recalled by the Clippers ahead of Monday's game against the Lakers, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Mann has seen action in 22 games at the NBA level, averaging just 2.4 points, 1.3 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per contest. Even if he takes the floor, Mann's unlikely to move the needle fantasy-wise.

More News
Our Latest Stories