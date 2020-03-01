The Clippers recalled Mann from the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers on Sunday, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Mann will be available for the parent club in Sunday's game against the 76ers after a productive showing for the G League affiliate Saturday. In Agua Caliente's 123-118 loss to the South Bay Lakers, Mann tallied 23 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes.