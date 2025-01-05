Mann (finger) tallied 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 16 minutes in Saturday's 131-105 win over the Hawks.

Though the season debut of Kawhi Leonard (knee) was the main focus, the Clippers got another key rotation piece back from a long-term absence in the form of Mann, who had missed the previous 11 games after requiring surgery to repair a fractured middle finger on his left hand. Mann displayed a deft shooting touch in his return, but the performance probably won't earn him a dramatic increase in playing time while the Clippers are now back to full strength. His fantasy utility will likely remain limited to deeper leagues.