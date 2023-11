Mann (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Mann has been upgraded from questionable to available and will make his season debut versus Brooklyn. The versatile wing was tabbed as a starter during training camp, but after the addition of James Harden, Mann will have to settle for a reserve role. Mann made 45 appearances off the bench last year and averaged 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 18.9 minutes during those contests.