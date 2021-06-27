Mann is coming off the bench for Saturday's Game 4 against the Suns, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.
Mann will head to the bench while Marcus Morris re-joins the starting five. Over the past seven games, Mann has averaged 13.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 25.3 minutes.
