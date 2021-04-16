Mann will come off the bench Friday against the 76ers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
With Paul George (rest/illness) back in the starting five, Mann will return to the bench. In his past 10 games as a reserve, he's averaged 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 23.8 minutes.
