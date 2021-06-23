Mann will come off the bench for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Suns, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Mann has started the past three games for the Clippers, but coach Ty Lue will send him to the bench along with Nicolas Batum, while Ivica Zubac and Patrick Beverley draw starts. In Mann's past five appearances, he's averaged 14.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.2 minutes.