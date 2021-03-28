Mann produced 23 points (10-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 29 minutes in Saturday's 122-112 win over the Sixers.

Mann became one of the hottest adds off the waiver wire last week after helping the Clippers spur a huge comeback to defeat the Hawks, and he hasn't let up since. Although they recently added Rajon Rondo to join Reggie Jackson and Patrick Beverley to their stable of guards, the Clippers have a game-changing talent in Mann, and they will need to make room for him in the rotation. His 6-foot-5, 215-pound frame makes him a suitable substitute at either wing position, but he appears to be most at home in the backcourt, where he is playing with noticeable confidence.