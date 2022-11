Mann supplied 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 30 minutes during Friday's 114-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Mann started a third-straight game in place of Paul George (hamstring). While few on the roster can absorb George's sizable contribution, Mann has been adequate as he shares the load with role players from the bench. Over the past three games, he's averaged13.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.