Mann turned in 18 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in Thursday's 101-94 loss to the Nuggets.
Although Mann continues to come off the bench, he's one of the Clippers' rising stars. The Florida State product has recorded double-digit shot attempts in five consecutive games and will be a crucial member of the supporting cast as the team makes their playoff push.
