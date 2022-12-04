Mann contributed 13 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 123-96 loss to the Kings.

Mann knocked down 46.2 percent of his field goals and returned to double figures after being held to five points Wednesday night against the Jazz. The Florida State product also performed above his season average in rebounding (3.3) and assists (1.8), and he's now dished out three or more assists in four of his last five matchups.