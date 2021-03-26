Mann recorded 10 points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 98-85 win over the Spurs.

With Kawhi Leonard (foot) and Marcus Morris (calf) sidelined, Mann stepped into the starting lineup and was able to gobble up 12 rebounds in a game where both teams shot under 41.0 percent from the field. Mann has proven able to put up decent numbers when inserted into the starting five. Across four starts this season, he's averaged 11.8 points on 46.9 percent shooting, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.5 minutes. Mann's emergence as a trustworthy rotation player is also likely what's cutting into Luke Kennard's playing time.