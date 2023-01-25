Mann finished with 17 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 133-115 win over the Lakers.

Mann stepped up after a string of three straight underwhelming outings, but it's still not the best sign for his outlook moving forward that he received the same amount of minutes as backup Reggie Jackson. The recent return of Paul George from a hamstring injury had already hurt Mann from a usage standpoint, and Jackson's upward-trending playing time has further hindered Mann's fantasy outlook. Mann is averaging just 9.0 points, 2.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 22.8 minutes over his last four contests, and if he continues to maintain that level of playing time, he won't be worth rostering outside of deeper leagues.