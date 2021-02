Mann logged 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists over 18 minutes in Friday's 119-99 win over the Grizzlies.

Although Mann only put up two points in Thursday's loss, he bounced back in the second half of the back-to-back set Friday. He's been relatively inconsistent since returning to a bench role, but he's now posted double-digit scoring totals in two of the past three contests.