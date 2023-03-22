Mann was given two technical fouls and ejected in Tuesday's game versus the Clippers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Mann and Kawhi Leonard were both given technical fouls after Leonard drove to the rim and wanted a foul. Mann received his second technical after waiving his arms in frustration. The 26-year-old guard will finish the game with eight points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 11 minutes.