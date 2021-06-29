Mann will start Monday's Game 5 against the Suns, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Mann will run with the starting five after Ivica Zubac was ruled out with a knee injury. He also started Game 3, finishing with 12 points, five boards, two assists and one block in 32 minutes.
