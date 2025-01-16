Mann has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Nets due to left calf soreness, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. He logged five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one block across eight minutes before exiting.

Mann was ruled out shortly after halftime. With the Clippers on the first night of a back-to-back set and holding a big lead over the Nets, the team may have chosen to exercise some caution in holding Mann out for the rest of the contest. If Mann is able to move past the calf issue in time for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, he could move into a larger role with Kawhi Leonard expected to rest for that contest.