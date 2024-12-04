Mann exited Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers with 2:01 remaining in the third quarter due to an apparent wrist injury, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mann chipped in five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and a block across 13 minutes before retreating to the locker room due to the wrist injury. If the 28-year-old is unable to return, Amir Coffey will likely pick up the slack off the bench the rest of the way.