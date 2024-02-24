Mann finished Friday's 101-95 win over Memphis with 23 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes.

It's safe to say that this performance came out of nowhere -- despite Mann starting each of the Clippers' past 44 games, he hadn't exceeded six rebounds during that span and had posted double-digit points just 14 times. The shooting guard's 12 boards Friday were two shy of his career-high mark, while his 23 points were the most he has logged in a game since mid-February of last year. Mann has had moments in which he's teased upside throughout his five-year career, but he's mostly been a non-factor in fantasy, so managers shouldn't rush to grab him off the waiver wire based on this one standout performance.