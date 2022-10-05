Clippers head coach Ty Lue said Mann (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, but he expects the forward to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Timberwolves, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Mann sat out of Monday's exhibition game as a precaution due to a minor ankle injury, but Lue said the forward is feeling better and, barring a setback, should be available for the remainder of the team's preseason games. The Clippers have two more exhibition contests before they open the regular season against the Lakers on Oct. 20.