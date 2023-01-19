Mann provided two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 126-103 loss to Utah.

Despite the Clippers missing both Kawhi Leonard (rest) and Paul George (hamstring), Mann struggled mightily in terms of both shooting volume and efficiency. He also committed three turnovers -- his first time hitting that mark since Dec. 21. Mann appears to be a permanent fixture in the starting five now, replacing Reggie Jackson at point guard. In his past seven starts, Mann has averaged 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 33.1 minutes. He occasionally has a big performance, but he's not a must-roster player in standard leagues.