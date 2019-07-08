Mann contributed six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 14 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes during the Clippers' 87-75 loss to the Grizzlies in a Las Vegas Summer League game Sunday.

The 2019 second-round pick was a force on the boards for the second time in as many summer league tilts, as he'd also brought down nine rebounds against the Lakers on Saturday. Mann has only taken 11 shot attempts over his first pair of contests in the desert, but he's likely to get more involved as the tournament unfolds.