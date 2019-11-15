Clippers' Terance Mann: Gets first NBA start
Mann is starting Thursday against New Orleans, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Mann hasn't played since Oct. 30, scoring four points while snagging three rebounds over 10 minutes of action. He should be in line for a larger role Thursday night with Patrick Beverley (calf) and Landry Shamet (ankle) out.
