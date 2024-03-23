Mann (shoulder) will play Friday night against Portland, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Mann was added to the injury report as questionable due to a right shoulder strain, but the issue isn't serious enough to keep him out of Friday's contest. He should be in line for a full complement of minutes.
