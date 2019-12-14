Mann didn't score a single point and ended with two rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes during Friday's 124-117 win at Minnesota.

Mann only got the start due to the absences of Patrick Beverley (concussion), Landry Shamet (ankle) and Lou Williams (calf), but he couldn't take advantage of the opportunity. He could get another start Saturday at Chicago due to the lack of depth, but he is not expected to be much of a fantasy asset in most formats.