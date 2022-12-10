Mann (concussion) will play Saturday versus the Wizards, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Mann should be in line for a healthy workload Saturday, with Reggie Jackson (rest) getting the night off. He will likely slot in behind John Wall at point guard, though Jason Preston has also rejoined the Clippers from the G League and could see a few minutes.
More News
-
Clippers' Terance Mann: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Clippers' Terance Mann: Won't play Thursday•
-
Clippers' Terance Mann: Season high in scoring off bench•
-
Clippers' Terance Mann: Back to bench Monday•
-
Clippers' Terance Mann: Decent all-around showing•
-
Clippers' Terance Mann: Shoulders another heavy workload•