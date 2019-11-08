Clippers' Terance Mann: Hasn't played in November
Mann played in three of the Clippers' first five games, but has yet to play in the month of November.
The 23-year-old has not appeared in an NBA game since Oct. 31, scoring four points in 10 minutes against the Jazz. The rookie guard has played just 15 minutes this season and likely won't take the court any time soon considering All-Star forward Paul George (shoulder) is bound to return in the near future.
