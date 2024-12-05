Mann will undergo surgery to repair his fractured left middle finger and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Mann suffered the injury during Tuesday's win over the Trail Blazers and further testing revealed he'd require surgery. While he's sidelined, Kris Dunn, Amir Coffey and Jordan Miller should see more action.
