Mann isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Houston, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Mann has started each of his team's last three contests, but the Clippers have elected to shake up the starting five Monday evening. The Florida State product is averaging 4.7 points and 1.7 rebounds off the bench in three games this season.
