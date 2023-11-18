Mann ended Friday's 106-100 win over the Rockets with one point (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 21 minutes.

Although Mann joined the starting lineup for the first time this season during Friday's matchup, he saw a decrease in playing time and was held to a single-digit scoring total for the fourth time in five appearances this year. However, the Clippers ended their skid with Mann starting and Russell Westbrook coming off the bench, so it's certainly possible Mann has a chance to retain a starting role. Mann has been consistent in rebounds and assists early in the year but is averaging just 3.8 points per game while shooting 38.1 percent from the floor.