Mann finished Monday's 118-108 loss to the Cavaliers with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one assist and two steals across 19 minutes.

This was a dud for Mann, but for the most part, he's still trending in the right direction. Over the past five games, Mann posted averages of 11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.2 three-pointers.