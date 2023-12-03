Mann posted three points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 victory over the Warriors.

Mann had a rough showing Saturday, and he was replaced by Norman Powell to open the second half. Despite this dud, Mann has been trending up for the most part, averaging 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists over his past five games. His lack of peripheral stats holds him back in category leagues.