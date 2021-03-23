Mann recorded 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Monday's 119-110 win over the Hawks.

Coach Tyronn Lue let his reserves take over to bring a spark, and they responded. Mann and Luke Kennard led the effort and took the Clippers from the brink, sealing a nine-point victory. Mann also recorded his first double-double of the season. While this was a standout performance, it's an outlier for Mann. He gets a bit more usage than his second-unit teammates due to uncertainty at point guard, but his opportunities are capped because of where he sits on the Clippers' depth chart.