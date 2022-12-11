Mann suffered an apparent ankle injury on a shot contest during the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Wizards, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports. He hopped off the floor and went to the locker room.
If Mann misses any time, more minutes could be in store for Luke Kennard and Amir Coffey. Until further word, Mann should be considered questionable to return to Saturday's game.
