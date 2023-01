Mann produced two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks over 35 minutes during Saturday's 120-113 win over Atlanta.

Mann attempted just three shots in the win, ending with two points in 35 minutes. Since entering the starting unit, Mann has failed to step up, instead affording a lot of the responsibility to both Paul George and Kawi Leonard. At this point, he is basically a starter by name only and does not warrant a roster spot outside of deeper formats.