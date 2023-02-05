Mann posted 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during Saturday's 134-128 overtime win over the Knicks.

Mann scored double-digits for the first time in almost two weeks, highlighting just what a struggle it has been in recent times. Despite playing as the starting point guard, Mann's playing time does not reflect that, averaging just 24.5 minutes over the past two weeks. Over that period he is outside the top 200, leaving him more as a deeper league consideration.